Online scams: Melaka records RM52.19 million in losses as of Sept 2 - Exco

JASIN: Melaka has recorded losses totalling RM52.19 million due to online fraud, from January to Sept 2 this year, said the state Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Communication Committee chairman, Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan.

He disclosed that 964 investigation papers were opened during this period, and of these, 378 cases have been successfully brought to prosecution.

“I would like to advise the public to exercise caution and avoid falling for scammers’ tactics, and report the case to the authorities immediately,” he told reporters at the Selandar Industrial Training Institute (ILP), here, today.

Earlier, he presented 2024 Yayasan MARA school assistance to 467 students, from B40 families, in the Asahan state constituency.

He added that the state government continually works with various departments and agencies, to raise public awareness about online fraud and fake news.

“It is crucial to address these issues early, as they not only result in financial losses but also have the potential to divide communities and disrupt national stability,” he explained.

“We encourage the community to practice ‘tabayyun’, verifying news before sharing it. They should consult local leaders and relevant departments to confirm the validity of information, and avoid spreading false news for personal gain,” he said.