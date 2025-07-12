WOMEN’S safety continues to be a growing concern, especially following a recent e-hailing incident left many shaken.

A Threads user shared her unsettling experience when a driver she booked via an e-hailing app took pictures of her while she was asleep in the car after a long day at work.

“I took an e-hailing ride home from work. I was so tired that I fell asleep in the car. I woke up because someone called and my phone was ringing. The driver chuckled and said, ‘Had a tough day at work? You fell asleep.’ I just agreed with him,” she wrote.

But the real shock came moments later. As they neared her destination, she noticed the driver quickly fiddling with his phone.

She then realised he had taken photos of her while she was asleep.

“Honestly, I was shocked and asked him why he took my picture, but he denied it — so I started recording this video,” she said.

In the video attached to her post, when confronted, the driver awkwardly laughed and claimed he did it “main-main je” (just for fun).

When she demanded that he delete the photos, he showed her his phone and said he had deleted them.

Netizens were disturbed by the incident, urging the woman to lodge a police report against the driver.

She has since reported the incident through the e-hailing app and confirmed that she will be making a police report soon.

Some users also advised others to avoid using the e-hailing platform in question — which had previously been ordered to cease operations in Malaysia by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for violating local regulations.