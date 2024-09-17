Online ticketing system being developed to ease congestion at Johor Zoo - Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is developing an online ticket purchasing system to overcome visitor congestion at Johor Zoo.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the system is expected to be implemented through the Johor Zoo website in October.

“This system can reduce over 50 per cent of visitors who have to queue to buy tickets manually.

“Technical discussions are taking place to implement the system in collaboration with the information and technology (ICT) department of Johor, Johor Pay, banks and contractors appointed by the state government,“ he said when contacted today.

He said so far the purchase of tickets at the Johor Zoo is only through the kiosks and counters provided.

Mohd Jafni said a total of 26,584 visitors were recorded in conjunction with the Malaysia Day holiday yesterday, which is the highest ever recorded in 62 years since the zoo was open.

He said the state government provides a total of 404 parking bays in the Ayer Molek Prison area for visitors as well as a free shuttle bus service.

According to him, the state government is giving a 50 per cent discount for adult tickets, while admission is free for children, the elderly and the disabled (OKU) in conjunction with the national month from August 31 to September 30.

The Johor Zoo located on Jalan Gertak Merah here first opened in 1928 and is the oldest zoo in the country with an area of ​​4.73 hectares before being closed to visitors for more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by work to upgrade facilities and infrastructure.