Only next of kin can claim EPF savings of deceased without nominee

PETALING JAYA: Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals for deceased members without nominees can only be requested by next of kin.

According to Berita Harian, EPF stated that for those who were married, the application can be made by immediate family members such as the children or parents, and spouses or an administrator.

For unmarried members, applications can be made by parents, siblings or the administrator.

“The next of kin must submit supporting documents such as an administration letter, probate grant, distribution order or a faraid order as attachments to the application.

“Only those who are appointed or named are eligible to make the withdrawal claim based on the order or portion specified in the documents,“ EPF was quoted as saying.

A faraid order is the determination of the rights and the heirs’ portion of a deceased’s inheritance is based on the provisions of the Sharia Laws.

Furthermore, EPF stated that handling the necessary documents or forms does not require legal assistance. “Appointing a lawyer is not required for the death withdrawal application at EPF,“ it said.