Op Global: 171 individuals remanded for seven days from today - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 171 individuals arrested during Op Global in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan yesterday have been remanded for seven days starting today to assist in the investigation of a company allegedly involved in exploiting children and religion.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police are collaborating with various ministries and relevant agencies to expedite the investigation.

He added that the authorities have identified several residents suspected to be victims of sexual abuse at the children homes that were raided.

“Our investigation is ongoing to determine the next course of action, particularly in relation to education. We know some of these children should be in school but are not, and they have their own form of education. We may liaise with the Ministry of Education on this matter.

“Since these homes were established under the pretext of caring for orphans, we will investigate whether they are officially registered. This is part of our ongoing investigation, and we may uncover other offences. We also expect witnesses to come forward with further information to assist in the case,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He noted that all the premises involved have been temporarily closed, and the authorities are considering confiscation measures.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said the victims are undergoing heath screenings and the documentaion process is ongoing.

“We find it necessary to collect DNA samples because the victims’ parents are affiliated with the company involved. The Health Ministry (MOH) and the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) will also be assessing the victms’ health and welfare,“ he said.

Yesterday, the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department raided 20 children’s homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan and arrested 66 men and 105 women aged between 17 and 64.

As a result of the raids, 402 children - 201 boys and 201 girls, aged between one and 17 years were rescued.

Intelligence reports suggest the children were exposed to inappropriate behaviour and were coerced into imitating these actions with others.

Victims in poor health were denied medical treatment until their conditions became critical and hot objects were used to punish them for perceived mistakes.