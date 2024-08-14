Op Khas: JPJ detains nine commercial vehicle drivers for testing positive for drugs

GOPENG: The Perak Road Transport Department (JPJ) detained nine commercial vehicle drivers, who tested positive for methamphetamine, in Op Khas which is being carried out from Aug 1 to 31.

Its director, Mohammad Yusoff Abustan said all the drivers were detained during the first 13 days of the special operation, conducted together with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) on commercial vehicles.

“Although the number is not large, such drivers are capable of causing danger to other road users of heavy and light vehicles,“ he said when met at an operation carried out at the Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) here today.

Mohammad Yusoff said that during the same period, 6, 247 commercial vehicles comprising express and tourist buses were also inspected.

He said out this number, action was taken against 581 vehicles while three other vehicles were seized for various offences.

“The vehicles that action had been taken against or had been seized were involved in various offences such as no driving licence (drivers), road tax or motor insurance, in addition to vehicles modified without permission and using tinted windows.

Meanwhile, he also said road users are advised to comply with the set regulations to ensure that the accident rate can be reduced.

“Road users wanting to lodge complaints related to traffic offences are advised to do so directly or by using the MyJPJ application: e-Aduan@JPJ or emailing aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my with complete details of the complaint,“ he added.