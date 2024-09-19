Opposition can propose new MoU draft for allocations - DPM Fadillah

KUCHING: The opposition can submit new proposals or feedback regarding the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning allocations for opposition members of parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister and Chief Whip of the Unity Government, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, stated that the existing draft can serve as a basis for these discussions.

He also clarified that, as of today, his office has yet to be contacted by the opposition to continue discussions regarding the MoU.

“The existing MoU draft is the foundation for us to continue discussions. If the opposition wants a new MoU, they need to provide feedback.

“But previously they made a statement rejecting it, so we accepted their stance,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the International Social Security Management Conference 2024 here today.

On Sept 16, the Unity Government revealed two jointly drafted MoUs drawn up as evidence of transparency in negotiations regarding allocations for opposition MPs.

Fadillah stated that this decision was made following the statement by Opposition Leader, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, that Perikatan Nasional (PN) has rejected the proposed MoU.

Yesterday, the Chief Whip of Perikatan Nasional, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, was reported to have requested the Unity Government to provide a new draft MoU and to establish a special committee for the government and the opposition to discuss the matter.