Otter attack leaves three injured at Kota Kinabalu park

KOTA KINABALU: In a rare and unexpected incident, two women and a man were injured in an otter attack while jogging at a recreational park in Kota Kinabalu this morning.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kasim Muda said the victims, aged 40, 54 and 56, were jogging around 6.40 am when they were suddenly ambushed from behind by a romp of otters.

“The attack left all three victims with injuries to their legs, arms and heads from bites and scratches,“ he said in a statement this evening.

Despite the severity of the incident, the police have not yet received any official reports.

Following the attack, Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah announced that Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has issued an immediate closure notice for the park to ensure public safety and to allow for a thorough investigation.

“DBKK is treating this incident with utmost seriousness. The park’s closure is a necessary step to prevent any further incidents and to ensure the safety of all visitors,“ Sabin said.

He urged the public to comply with the closure order until the park is deemed safe for reopening.