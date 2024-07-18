PAC tables maiden report, creates Dewan Rakyat history

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today made history when the report of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was presented and discussed during the session for the first time.

The report on Training Fund Management and Effectiveness of the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) was tabled by PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and debated by four Members of Parliament.

Datuk Indera Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) when opening the debate congratulated Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul for allowing explanations to be made by PAC and the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC).

“Congratulations to the PAC chairman and the entire PAC committee for not waiting for the Auditor General’s report to take this proceeding, an action that goes a long way forward,“ he said.

Yesterday, Johari said the PAC and the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) would be allowed to present their respective reports in the Dewan Rakyat to give the people better understanding and it was also part of the effort to raise the level of accountability of the Dewan Rakyat.

