Pahang Sultan graces opening of Cytopeutics Experience Centre

CYBERJAYA: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the opening of the Cytopeutics Experience Centre here today.

Also present were the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera.

The opening of the Cytopeutics Experience Centre aims to enhance public knowledge of medical research, especially among the younger generation.

It also aims to inspire innovation in biotechnology based on cell and gene therapy to find new alternative treatments for diseases that currently have no cure.

In his speech at the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his admiration for the initiative and hoped that the centre would have a significant impact on Malaysians’ understanding and engagement with biotechnology.

“This initiative is also a game-changer for individuals over 65 to lead healthier lives,” he said.

His Royal Highness also expressed hope that future successes will not neglect the less fortunate.

“I hope the focus will not be solely on profit but make it a corporate social responsibility programme as well. Help those in need, especially the underprivileged, which can ultimately contribute to building a healthier society.

“Don’t limit these treatments to the elite group. Make them accessible to all. May this centre continue to progress and gain worldwide recognition to produce more scientists and experts in this field,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cytopeutics’ human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (hUC-MSC) are the first to be recognised as halal stem cells globally. Cytopeutics is also the first group in Asia to be granted several US patents for mesenchymal stem cell treatments.