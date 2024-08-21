Part-time marketing rep charged for MHO Facebook fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: A part-time marketing representative pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of defrauding the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organization (MHO) to get back the organization’s Facebook account last April.

Muhammad Nazari Mohd Rashid, 35, was charged with defrauding MHO by deceiving the organisation into handing over money amounting to RM6,000 into the accused’s bank account for the purpose of getting back MHO Malaysia’s Facebook account.

He was charged with committing the offence at a business center in Jalan Tun Razak here at 3.45pm, last April 15, under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a minimum of one year and a maximum of 10 years in prison with whipping and can be fined, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham offered RM8,000 bail with one surety while lawyer Amer Ashrhaf Azuddin who represented the accused pleaded for a bail of RM2,000 on grounds that his client did not have a fixed income and needed to support his family and three children. Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin allowed the accused to be bailed at RM6,500 with one surety and fixed Oct 3 for the mention of the case.