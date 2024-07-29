Penang bans horseback riding at Batu Ferringhi beach

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has decided to ban all horseback riding activities along the Batu Ferringhi beach from Sept 1.

State Local Government, Town and Country Development Committee Chairman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye said the decision was made following several complaints about the horseback riding services, particularly concerning safety and cleanliness in the area.

“We recently held a meeting and decided to ban horseback riding in the area from September 1. This decision was based on various factors, including complaints from hotels and the public.

“There are also other factors considered included animal welfare and the illegal construction of structures by those running these activities,” he told reporters after a working visit to Batu Ferringhi today.

He also said that numerous public complaints had been received regarding cleanliness and the welfare of the horses involved.

Meanwhile, State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, who is also Tanjung Bungah assemblyman, said that he had previously raised similar issues with the state government and supported the decision.

He said the number of horses along Batu Ferringhi beach had increased to 30, compared to only a few previously, and the horses appeared to be sickly.

“These horses are kept in village areas, and residents have complained about the health issues caused by horse manure.

“For public safety and health reasons, the state government has decided to impose this ban,” he said.

It was reported previously that horseback riding services offered by foreigners at the Batu Ferringhi beach continued to operate despite ongoing enforcement raids.