Penang DVS collects samples in stray dog death probe

KEPALA BATAS: The Penang Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has collected samples of soil, grass, discarded meat, and river water from a residential area in Tanjong Bungah, to determine the cause of death of 27 stray dogs earlier this month.

Its director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab said the samples had been sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis, to uncover the true cause of the dogs’ deaths, which are suspected to be due to poisoning.

“We have to wait for the results of the analysis from the Chemistry Department to uncover the true cause of the dogs’ deaths, which are suspected to be due to poisoning,” she said.

She said this to reporters after the Animal Day 2024 opening ceremony in Kampung Agong, Penaga, here, which was officiated by the state Agrotechnology and Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman, Fahmi Zainol.

Previously, the media reported the death of a six-year-old pet husky, believed to have been poisoned, along with more than 20 other stray dogs, in a residential area in Tanjung Bungah, earlier this month.

State DVS Regulatory Division head, Dr Tishrin Muhammad Ismail, reportedly said that no further action could be taken, including an investigation into the cause of the animals’ deaths, due to the delay in reporting the incident, and there was no solid evidence to prosecute any party regarding the incident.