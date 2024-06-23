Penang: Enforcement of waste segregation policy at source to start next month

NIBONG TEBAL: The enforcement of the Waste Segregation at Source (WSAS) policy in Penang will begin next month to help reduce the cost of solid waste management, thus protecting the environment, said State Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye.

He said with the re-enforcement of the policy, any party found to have failed to comply with it could be fined up to RM500.

“Actually this policy had been enforced for three years, beginning in 2017, however, it was stopped due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and we will enforce it again starting next month (July).

“Through this policy, we can all work together to prevent environmental pollution and maintain the balance of the ecosystem, in addition to reducing the generation of waste at landfill sites,“ he told reporters after officiating the Waste To Wealth Environmental Awareness Campaign Programme here today.

He said the state government through the Penang Green Council, Penang Island City Council (MBPP), and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) had worked together to produce campaign materials to provide awareness to Penang residents in relation to the WSAS policy.

H’ng said apart from both these local authorities (PBT), councillors, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) also distributed pamphlets to the public regarding the policy and its importance before it is enforced next month.

He said his team also set this January to June period as a phase to educate the public on how to separate waste.

“Therefore, I urge residents in the state to implement waste segregation at source in an effort to make Penang a green and sustainable state by 2030,“ he said.

Meanwhile, regarding today’s programme, H’ng also said the awareness campaign is to educate the public on how to manage waste as a source of income or give nominal value to waste.

“Seberang Perai recorded a high percentage of recyclable waste at 58.36 per cent, and I am confident that if all parties are more serious in managing recyclable waste it will help the MBSP reduce waste management costs and achieve a recycling rate of 70 per cent by 2030, “ he added.