Penang fishing community makes history with 50-boat sea convoy for National Day

GEORGE TOWN: The fishing community in Penang made history by parading the Jalur Gemilang and state flags at sea for this year’s National Day celebration.

A fleet of fifty boats, carrying 150 fishermen from the Paramount and Gurney Drive fishing bases along with their families, formed a convoy that spanned over one kilometre from the Paramount fishing base to the Tembok Warisan Laut at Padang Kota Lama.

Also participating were the Ecological and Climate Network Organisation members and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, which deployed their assets, such as jet skis.

The convoy drew crowds from among the over 25,000 people who attended the Penang state-level 2024 National Day celebration held at Padang Kota Lama, attended by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, his wife Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Nor, and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Paramount Fishing Base chief, M. Ravi, said that the fishermen’s sea convoy was not just a celebration but a symbolic gesture highlighting their crucial role as contributors to the nation’s food security and economy.

Ravi was glad that the fishermen could demonstrate their deep patriotism while celebrating Malaysia’s independence in various ways and hoped that more fishermen from other bases in the state would join the event in the future.

“This convoy was held for the first time and received an overwhelming response from local fishermen. We hope it can become an annual tradition to further enliven National Day celebrations,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ismail Ibrahim, a 62-year-old fisherman from the Gurney Drive fishing base, shared that he brought his four grandchildren, aged between four and eleven, to participate in the convoy.

Ismail said his three granddaughters, dressed in National Day-themed attire, and his grandson, clad in a firefighter’s uniform, were so excited that they woke up at 6 am.

“My grandchildren are all very interested in events related to National Day. They were thrilled to join the event, especially since they’re already familiar with being on the boat,” he said.

The Paramount fishing base is a coastal fishing community in Penang that has existed since 1946. The Zone A coastal fishermen here specialise in catching crabs, lobsters, and fish within five nautical miles of the shore.