Penang to discuss key projects with Finance Minister II - Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will discuss the status of key projects in the state during a meeting with Minister of Finance II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan tomorrow.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the projects include the construction of the Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway and the Perak-Penang Water Project.

“The state government will receive feedback from the Deputy Finance Minister and Ministry of Finance officials regarding major projects to be implemented in the state.

“Additionally, we will discuss incentives for companies investing in the Integrated Circuit (IC) Design and Digital Park in the state. We hope the Ministry of Finance will support and help provide these incentives,“ he said at a press conference in the Chief Minister’s Office today.

He also plans to propose a review of the tax distribution system to the federal government, requesting that at least 20 percent of the tax revenue collected from Penang be refunded to the state.

Chow stated that he recently raised the issue of returning 20 percent of tax revenue to the state during a state legislative assembly sitting.

Chow said he would first present this proposal to the Penang State Executive Council before taking it to the federal level.