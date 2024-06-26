Perlis government considering repairs to Rumah Pangsa Kuala Perlis

KANGAR: The Perak government is considering to repair Rumah Pangsa Kuala Perlis in Kuala Perlis, near here, to ensure the safety and comfort of about 150 families currently living there after the flats were found to have some damage.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the flats, under the management of the Perlis State Economic Development Corporation (PKENPs) and are 25-years-old, are safe to live in so far and can be repaired based on a preliminary study and assessment by the Public Works Department (JKR).

However, Mohd Shukri said the state government is waiting for the findings of the JKR’s next study (on the building’s condition), which is expected to be completed next month, to determine if these flats are safe to live in or if the families need to be relocated to a new settlement.

“The structure of these homes is alright but there is damage in some places that may have been caused by the salt water, which results in leaks and broken cement. JKR has done the initial study but we just need to do a further one,” he told reporters after chairing the State Government Exco Meeting at the Perlis Legislative Assembly Complex here today.

“So far there has been no relocation (of house occupants) as we will first look into the second study and we have asked the JKR to complete it in July.”

Mohd Shukri said the state government plans to take over the former Kolej Universiti Islam Perlis (KUIPs) in Seberang Ramai, Kuala Perlis to serve as a new settlement to relocate the flat dwellers should the their present premises be found to be unsafe.

Meanwhile, he said the state government in the exco meeting today approved in principle to solve the problem of Non-Revenue Water (NRW) in Perlis.