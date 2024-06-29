Two Chinese nationals killed in Genting Highlands bus crash

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Chinese nationals died when a tour bus carrying 21 people landed on its side while descending from Genting Highlands at about 11 am today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Dr Wan Mohamad Zaidi Wan Isa said both male victims suffered head injuries.

“Their bodies were sent to Bentong Hospital, Pahang,” he said when contacted.

He added that the 21 people on board included 18 Chinese nationals, the bus driver and two tour guides.

Earlier, a 21-second video showing the situation after the accident went viral, with several emergency responders already at the scene.