Perlis Tourism Exco recovering, now in normal ward

KANGAR: Perlis Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Development Committee chairman Wan Badariah Wan Saad is now recovering in a normal ward after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here on May 14.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the Mata Ayer assemblywoman from PAS will be given a break for a certain period after being discharged from hospital before returning to duty as usual.

“Have to rest first... there is no interruption to the 2024-2025 Visit Perlis Year because Wan Zikri (Afthar Ishak) (Perlis Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman) has taken over as he wanted to give Wan Badariah the opportunity to rest and the government officials are implementing what we plan,“ he said.

Mohd Shukri told reporters after visiting Nuraleya Syazreena Roslan Anuar, 18, who was seriously injured after the motorcycle she was riding with her husband was hit by a fallen tree on Jalan Kampung Padang Benta, Simpang Empat near here early yesterday morning, at HTF today.

According to a Bernama report yesterday, Nuraleya Syazreena suffered bleeding in the head and fractured the left and right hip bones while her five-month-old unborn child died and her husband fractured his right femur in the 3 am incident.

Asked whether there be a change in Exco, Mohd Shukri said his team needs to see the development of the condition and capabilities of the Mata Ayer assemblywoman from time to time first and cannot make hasty decisions.

Mohd Shukri said the portfolio of Wan Badariah, 47, is currently held by Wan Zikri and Perlis Health Committee chairman Megat Hashirat Hassan.

On May 15, Bernama reported that Wan Badariah was put to sleep on the evening of May 14 in HTF ICU while being treated at the hospital and the Menteri Besar of Perlis were reported to have said that the assemblywoman was put to sleep after suffering heart and lung complications.

In the meantime, Mohd Shukri said the roadside trees along Tambun Tulang and Simpang Empat roads which are deemed to endanger public safety have been marked for felling.

“...it’s true that there are many red crosses, right, so I remind the environmentalists to understand that removing the trees is not to reduce the greenery, but due to the danger posed,” he said.

Regarding Nuraleya Syazreena’s latest condition, the Perlis Chief Minister said the victim was being put to sleep in the hospital’s ICU, while at the time of the incident the victim and her husband were on their way back from her mother-in-law’s restaurant.