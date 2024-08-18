PETRA committed to improving service quality, responsiveness

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) is committed to improving its service quality and responsiveness, in line with the government’s push to strengthen the public sector.

In response to the recent salary adjustments announced by the government, PETRA will focus on achieving excellence in energy management and water transformation to drive national progress and boost global competitiveness.

“PETRA fully supports the vision outlined by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the 19th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA).

“We are dedicated to the three core principles of public service reform, enhancing productivity and efficiency through advanced technologies and innovative processes in energy and water management,“ PETRA said in a statement today.

The ministry will also provide continuous training and professional development to prepare staff for upcoming changes.

PETRA is confident that these initiatives will enhance the nation’s competitiveness, support sustainable growth and excel in this critical sector.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment to civil servants in the implementing, management and professional groups, and seven per cent for those in the top management.

The adjustments will be implemented in phases, starting from Dec 1, 2024, for Phase 1, and from Jan 1, 2026, for Phase 2.

PETRA added that these salary adjustments will improve working conditions and help reduce corruption and inefficiencies within the public sector.

“With better compensation and improved welfare, public servants will face less financial pressure, reducing the risk of unethical practices,” PETRA said.

In addition, career advancement through special salary adjustments for Grade 41 to 48 officers will benefit over 342 individuals in the Department of Irrigation and Drainage Malaysia (JPS) and the Sewerage Services Department (JPP).

Recognising officers as Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in fields like energy transition will enable PETRA to leverage internal expertise and reduce reliance on external consultants.