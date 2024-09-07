Petronas announces first gas production at Jerun field, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) today announced that the Jerun field in Block SK 408, located approximately 160 kilometres off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia, has recently achieved its first gas production.

In a statement, the company said Sapura OMV Upstream (Sarawak) Inc, the operator of this block, holds 40 per cent participating interest, while the remaining 60 per cent is equally shared by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Shell Bhd.

“The Jerun field was first discovered in 2015 by Sapura OMV, following the drilling of nine exploration wells from 2014 to 2015.

“Capable of producing up to 550 million standard cubic feet per day, this project is poised to address the increasing global energy demand,” it said.

Petronas senior vice-president of Malaysia petroleum management Datuk Bacho Pilong said the project promises significant contributions towards sustaining Malaysia’s long-term gas supply.

“The unwavering support and cooperation from the Sarawak government and local authorities have been instrumental in the success of this project,“ he said.