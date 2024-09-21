Petronas at 50: Celebrating a legacy of innovation, talent development

KUALA TERENGGANU: Wan Khairul Anuar Mohd Nor vividly recalls the exhilarating moment, nearly 40 years ago, when he and his colleagues erupted in cheers and applause as they witnessed the first gas from the Duyong Platform reach the Onshore Gas Terminal (OGT) in Kerteh, Kemaman.

For Wan Khairul Anuar, who was then on duty as a supervisor overseeing the gas reception, the historic event symbolised the hard work and determination of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) employees. It remains etched in his memory as a defining achievement in the company’s early history.

The 66-year-old Kemaman native was among the pioneering team involved in the Duyong Platform’s first operational run, located approximately 156 kilometres off the coast of Kerteh, in Dec 1984.

The successful gas production from Petronas’ inaugural platform not only marked a milestone in harnessing the nation’s energy resources but also laid the groundwork for the company’s remarkable transformation into a dynamic global energy powerhouse.

Reflecting on his career with Petronas, Wan Khairul Anuar, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Universiti Teknologi MARA, fondly remembers May 3, 1982, as the day he began his journey as a trainee engineer for the Petronas Project in Kuala Lumpur.

“As a trainee project engineer managing plant operations, I was required to attend theory classes for a full year, taught by foreign experts. At that time, not many locals had expertise in the oil and gas industry. .

“Subsequently, my peers and I underwent six months of practical training at various oil terminals before returning to Kerteh to prepare for the historic first gas production from the Duyong Platform,” he shared in an interview with Bernama.

Appointed as an offshore installation manager in 1991, Wan Khairul Anuat emphasised the significant role training played in his development. Petronas provided extensive training and courses, equipping him and other staff with the necessary knowledge and skills, ultimately contributing to their professional growth and advancement.

The pinnacle of his career came in 2010 when he was appointed senior operations manager, overseeing Petronas’ operations in Sudan.

“While in Sudan, I had the opportunity to share my expertise with the local workforce,“ said Wan Khairu Anuar who retired in 2013.

He added that the company’s commitment to education and training has successfully produced a generation of skilled international workers, greatly benefiting the country’s human capital.

One such success story is M Lazim Deraman, 47, senior operations manager at Petronas Carigali Iraq Holding B.V. He expressed deep gratitude to Petronas, not only for providing him with job opportunities but also for awarding him a scholarship to pursue his studies in Chemical Engineering in the United Kingdom.

Growing up in a farming family in Marang, M Lazim acknowledged that without Petronas’ support, studying abroad in 1995 would have remained a distant dream.

“After returning home, I joined Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd as a trainee engineer in the Duyong Operations Department in Kerteh in 2003 under the Petronas Graduate Training Scheme (PLSP),“ he shared.

A year later, he became the OGT production supervisor in Kerteh, followed by his appointment as Duyong operations engineer in 2005. Over the years, he rose to managerial roles, serving as Tiong Platform manager in 2016 and senior manager of Dulang Operations in 2018.

He recalls the immense challenges he faced during his time at the Dulang Platform. Tasked with overseeing production while simultaneously upgrading the 30-year-old platform’s ageing facilities, the experience proved to be one of his most demanding roles.

Currently stationed in Iraq since April, M Lazim admits that adapting to the cultural differences and work styles in the Middle East presents its own set of challenges, but it is a rewarding experience that broadens his perspective.

“The experience I gained working on platforms in Malaysia prepared me to soar to an international level. Petronas not only provides technical training and field expertise but also equips its employees with essential soft skills like leadership and building self-confidence,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, he added, “What I’ve learned from Petronas is that every challenge we face is an opportunity to grow, ensuring our future success.”

As Petronas celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the company stands tall as a Fortune Global 500 entity, having achieved numerous corporate milestones while fostering the development of a highly skilled workforce capable of excelling on the global stage.