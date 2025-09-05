IPOH: Police are tracking down three armed men suspected of robbing a gold shop in a shopping centre in Menglembu today and escaping with jewellery worth an estimated RM390,000.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police received information regarding the armed robbery at 1.25 pm.

“Preliminary investigations conducted at the scene with the forensic unit of the Perak Police Headquarters found that the three suspects, who wore face masks, had entered the premises and fled with necklaces and earrings worth an estimated RM390,000.

“The suspects were armed with what appeared to be a pistol and a machete before fleeing in a white Toyota Camry car. No one was injured in the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Zainal Abidin urged those with information regarding the case to contact Investigating Officer ASP Fadli Ahmad at 019-2500019 or the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 393/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery.

Earlier, a video clip had gone viral on social media depicting two masked individuals stealing jewellery displayed in the shop.