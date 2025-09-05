Police hunt cable theft suspect who fled on PLUS Highway

MELAKA: Police are tracking down a cable theft suspect known as ‘Kecik’, who fled after being pursued by a Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit at Kilometre 216.8 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) here on Tuesday.

Melaka Police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 25-year-old suspect from Teluk Intan, Perak escaped, while his 29-year-old accomplice was apprehended by MPV units from the Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters.

“The suspect’s photo has been circulated and we appeal to anyone with information to contact the police,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Basic Light Strike Force (LSF) Course Series 1/2025 at the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Three days ago, the media reported that police had arrested a man after stopping a Toyota Hilux that was driving against traffic on the PLUS highway at 5.30 am, while his accomplice managed to escape.

In the incident, the suspect rammed into four other vehicles, including a lorry, before police found cables in the four-wheel drive during inspection.

Meanwhile, Dzulkhairi said the LSF basic course, which began on April 21 and involved six senior officers and 72 lower-ranking personnel, was conducted as preparation for potential incidents such as riots, disturbances, uprisings, and public order disruptions, especially during elections.

“This course also serves as early preparation to ensure Melaka police personnel are on standby in conjunction with Melaka’s appointment as the host of the World Tourism Conference (WTC) 2025 and World Tourism Day (WTD) 2025 scheduled for Sept 7,” he said.

During the event, Dzulkhairi also presented letters of appreciation to 14 police officers involved in the recent arrest of the cable theft suspect.