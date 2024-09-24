Petronas not contemplating any legal action against Sarawak - Premier’s Office

KUCHING: The Sarawak Premier’s Office today confirmed that no legal action is being contemplated by Petronas against the Sarawak government and its oil and gas company, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros).

It said this in a joint statement issued after a meeting between the Sarawak government, Petronas and Petros with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

The meeting was attended by Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz, Petros chief executive officer Datuk Janin Girie and Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Abu Bakar Marzuki.

“It is confirmed that no legal action is being contemplated by Petronas against Sarawak and Petros. All parties respect and abide by Federal and State laws regarding this matter,” the statement said.

It added that the Sarawak government, as well as Petronas and Petros, had confirmed that discussions regarding gas distribution in Sarawak are ongoing between the parties and are to be concluded soon.