PJBumi: MyDigital ID to verify, authenticate digital identity, not to replace MyKad

KUALA LUMPUR: PJBumi Bhd has clarified that the MyDigital ID initiative is used to verify and authenticate a person’s digital identity, and does not replace the MyKad but serves as an extension to verify Malaysians’ identities online.

“It acts like a single sign-on authentication for government services,“ it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today following the award of the My Digital ID Physical Onboarding Services contract for Mimos Semiconductor (M) Sdn Bhd.

Commencing in July 2024, MyDigital ID is expected to be rolled out in four phases, starting with the Cabinet members, followed by civil servants, government beneficiaries like subsidy receivers, and finally the general public.

PJBumi’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PJBumi Heavy Engineering & Services Sdn Bhd, which accepted the letter of acceptance for the contract on June 21, 2024, would receive RM1.70 for every successful physical onboarding for every My Digital ID registered within the onboarding period of 24 months.

The onboarding service is expected to commence on June 21, 2024, and shall expire on June 20, 2026.

The contract price also included RM100,000 for 500 units touch point device setup.