PKD Mobile programme to be expanded to N.Sembilan, Sabah - Rubiah

MIRI: The Rural Community Centre (PKD) Mobile programme will soon be expanded to Negeri Sembilan and Sabah, said Rural and Regional Development Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

She said that the Sarawak PKD Mobile in Niah, Miri, is the third programme of its kind this year, with the next two set to take place in Negeri Sembilan in September and Sabah in October.

“In addition to PKD Mobile, the ministry plans to introduce implement 13 Mini PKD Mobile series in each state. These Mini PKD Mobile will follow the same concept as PKD Mobile but on a smaller scale, focusing on rural and remote areas,” she said.

She said this in her speech at the launch of the PKD Mobile programme at Dewan Terbuka Sepupok, Niah, Miri. Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, who is also the Sibuti Member of Parliament, was in attendance.

Commenting on physical PKD, Rubiah said that there are currently six PKD facilities in Sarawak out of a total of 191 nationwide.

“This programme will continue as it has been well received by local communities in the three locations where PKD Mobile was implemented last year, namely in Gerik, Perak, Nabawan in Sabah, and Kota Samarahan in Sarawak. This year, the programme has also been implemented in Labuan and Kuala Tahan, Jerantut, Pahang,” she said.

According to the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), a total of 21,916 PKD empowerment programmes, including courses and community activities, have been carried out nationwide, benefiting 658,314 participants.