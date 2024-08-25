Plantation worker stumbles upon old bomb in Gemas

SEREMBAN: A bomb-like object resembling an old unexploded ordnance (UXO) was found at the F&N Agrivalley Plantation project site on Jalan Pasir Besar-Jelai in Gemas yesterday afternoon.

Tampin District Police Chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said police received a report about the discovery of the UXO by a worker there at around 4:50 p.m.

“Following this information, a team of police from Gemas and Tampin went to the scene and found the object.

“The Bomb Disposal Unit (UPB) from the Negeri Sembilan Contingent Police Headquarters and the UPB from the Tampin District Police Headquarters were informed to handle the destruction of the UXO,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that the site is a project area managed by F&N Agrivalley for the past year, and the UXO was discovered during earthworks to level the construction site.

Amiruddien said preliminary investigations revealed that the UXO was an Aerial Bomb 1000lbs, launched from the air, based on the ‘suspension lug’ found on its surface, with a length of 153 centimetres (cm) and a circumference of 142 cm.

“After assessing the risk, the Negeri Sembilan UPB team prepared to carry out the detonation of the UXO.

“The destruction process was completed at 2:45 p.m. today after safety clearance actions were carried out around the location to ensure no explosive materials were left behind,“ he said.

He added that the UXO destruction was successfully carried out without injuries, fatalities, or property damage.