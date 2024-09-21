PM Anwar arrives at Axiata Arena to attend ‘Himpunan Suara Rakyat Suara Keramat’ gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil tonight to join the “Himpunan Suara Rakyat, Suara Keramat” which was held to commemorate the beginning of the reform movement 26 years ago.

Anwar who is also the President of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) arrived at 10.17pm together with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and were greeted by the party’s leaders Secretary-General Fuziah Salleh, Information Chief Fahmi Fadzil and chants of ‘reformation’ by nearly 10,000 attendees who filled the closed hall.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver a speech entitled ‘Reformation and the Future of Malaysia’ at the summit event of the gathering.

From 6pm onwards, various fillings were made for the gathering themed “From Reformasi to Malaysia MADANI” which included congregational evening prayers and tahlil, the history of the reformation movement, a special video screening session and a performance from the Bunkface group.

Sept 20 is a sacred date for ‘reformasi’ fighters because it was at that time that the people rose up to fight for justice following the arrest of Anwar who spoke out against the government at the time, allegedly shrouded in corruption, nepotism and cronyism.