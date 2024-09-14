PM Anwar calls for immediate halt to fertiliser, seed monopolies

SERDANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that cartel practices in the country’s agriculture sector must and will be stopped.

He said the outdated system of importing seeds through cartels and monopolies must end without delay, and future decisions must be data-driven while prioritising the welfare of farmers, fishermen and smallholders.

“To guarantee productivity, the entire ecosystem must be streamlined, especially with the involvement of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) and other relevant ministries. Seeds and fertilisers can no longer be controlled by cartels and monopolies like before.

“That’s why it’s essential to have a minister and a secretary-general who are firm in ensuring that the old cartel practices in fertiliser importation are completely eliminated,” he said in his speech when officiating the opening of the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2024 held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu and his deputy Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the food sector is a crucial pillar that the country must develop and focus on.

Therefore, he stressed the importance of creating a holistic and sustainable ecosystem, rather than relying solely on the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA).

“FAMA is a cornerstone... Its performance has improved significantly. That’s why I stress that the ecosystem must be functioning effectively. The Ministry of Agriculture is a large and strategically important ministry for our country,” he said.

The prime minister also expressed hope that government subsidies for farmers, fishermen and smallholders will provide substantial benefits.

“This is a task entrusted to KPKM, and although progress was gradual in the first year, I am optimistic about the pace of improvement under Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu’s leadership as we enter the second year,” he said.

Mohamad, in his speech, said the agri-food sector contributed 10.9 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year, indicating positive economic growth.

He said this contribution came from three sub-sectors of agri-food: 3.1 per cent from agriculture, 2.2 per cent from manufacturing and 5.6 per cent from services.

Themed ‘Menuai Harapan Membina Masa Hadapan’, MAHA 2024, now in its 100th edition, aims to secure about RM6 billion in memorandum of understanding agreements and RM40 million in direct sales.