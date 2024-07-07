PM Anwar congratulates Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1446H/2024M recipients

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated former Mufti of Penang, Datuk Seri Hassan Ahmad, and the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) president, Prof Dr Ali Muhyiddin Ali Al-Qaradaghi, on being named recipients of the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah and International Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1446H/2024M awards, respectively.

In a Facebook post, Anwar also expressed his deep gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia, for gracing the national-level Maal Hijrah celebration today.

Themed ‘Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia MADANI,’ the celebration was held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

The Prime Minister also reflected on the meaning of ‘hijrah’ (migration), highlighting that it requires significant sacrifice and struggle, which must begin with a change in one’s soul and mind.

He emphasised that Allah SWT has placed the precondition of Taghyir al-Nufus (change of soul and mind) for transforming the nation’s fate towards a skilled and civilised Malaysia.

“Behind the meaning of ‘hijrah’ (migration), there lies an implicit hope for the elevation of human dignity, the upholding of justice, the sovereignty of truth, the spread of prosperity, and the guaranteed safety of the people. This hope must be realised through the hard work and support of the people,” he said.