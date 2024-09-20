PM Anwar denies investigation closed on PWD e-hailing driver assault case

PUCHONG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim denied that the police had closed the investigation into a case related to a person with disabilities (PWD) e-hailing driver who was allegedly beaten by a dignitary’s escort.

He said the public should give space to the police to conduct an investigation which may take some time.

“Who said the case is closed? This case is indeed a matter of concern, I also personally take note of this, even on other matters involving ordinary people, let the police investigate, once satisfied with the investigation, then we will take action, let’s not take the law based on perceptions and rumours.

“Our country has laws, everything must have facts, clear evidence, once the police investigation is complete, will leave it to the Attorney General’s Department to decide which party is charged or not and this must all be based on facts,“ he said when met by reporters after performing Friday prayers at the Mosque Darussalam here today.

Earlier this month, the media reported that nearly 200 individuals representing groups of disabled people, activists and non-governmental organisations, as well as e-hailing workers called for the Prime Minister’s intervention after claiming that no action had been taken against the party who ordered the driver, Ong Ing Keong retracted his report.

The group’s representatives also informed that they had submitted the memorandum to a senior official from the Prime Minister’s Office, who they said assured that it would get Anwar’s attention.

Ong, 48 years old, claimed that he was beaten by an escort officer of a distinguished entourage in the lobby of a hotel in the capital in May, on the grounds of blocking the route of the entourage.