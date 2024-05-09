PM Anwar describes his working visit to Russia as momentous

VLADIVOSTOK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described his two-day working visit to Russia as momentous on a personal level, as it was the first time for him to set foot In the largest country in the world.

According to him, it was a double honour and privilege for him to finally be in Vladivostok, where history blends seamlessly with progress and where the vastness of Russia meets the boundless promise of Asia Pacific.

“As a crossroad of commerce, this city has been shaped by diverse influences, reflecting a rich heritage of Russian and East Asian traditions, making Vladivostok a concert of cultures,“ he said in his speech at the plenary session of the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), here, today

The Prime Minister shared the same stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China vice-President Han Zheng.

Anwar who arrived here, yesterday also held a bilateral meeting with Putin on the same day.

In the bilateral meeting with Putin yesterday, Anwar agreed the true potential of Malaysia-Russia relations has not been fully utilised and expressed Kuala Lumpur’s commitment to enhancing its collaboration with Moscow in all fields.

Speaking before EEF audience, here, Anwar said Russia is not just a strategic and economic reality that commands attention but also a cultural, intellectual, and scientific force.

He said, Russia’s prominence on the global stage transcends the confines of commerce and geopolitics, reaching deep into the very fabric of human history and thought.

“Russia’s pre-eminence stems not from military might or economic leverage, crucial as that may be, but from the enduring power of ideas, the beauty of artistic expression, and an unwavering pursuit of knowledge.

“These achievements form the bedrock of its remarkable soft power, earning Russia a place of global respect and admiration, influencing the hearts and minds of people around the world,“ he said.

He also touched on his admiration of Russia’s literature, of which he recalled the works of Russian authors including Fyodor Dostoevsky and Leo Tolstoy which had delved into the moral and philosophical dilemmas that define what it means to be human.

“Transcending the literary significance, the appreciation of Russian literature manifests the depth of this great nation’s impact on global thought and its capacity to inform our understanding of our own roles within the broader currents of history,“ he said.

Anwar said, Russia in its pivotal role in advancing human knowledge through science and technology, had consistently pushed the boundaries of possibility, from pioneering efforts in space exploration to ground-breaking work in nuclear physics and cybernetics.

“These contributions reflect a deep-seated commitment to understanding and mastering the natural world, underscoring Russia’s importance in the collective progress of humanity,” he said.