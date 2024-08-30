PM Anwar drops by Penang before delivering National Day address in Putrajaya

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Despite having the important task of delivering the National Day 2024 Prime Minister’s Message in Putrajaya this afternoon, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim still had time to attend several ceremonies in Penang this morning.

Immediately after attending the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park Groundbreaking Ceremony (KIGIP) in Kerian, Perak this morning, he rushed to his alma mater at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tinggi Bukit Mertajam or better known as High School Bukit Mertajam (HSBM) at precisely 11.20 am.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, presented a donation to outstanding students of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 and six disabled students (OKU) of the school at the ceremony organised by HSBM Alumni.

Also present were the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, the Minister of Human Resources, Steven Sim Chee Keong and Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad.

After spending about 40 minutes with the teachers, students, management and alumni of the school, Anwar rushed to Bukit Mertajam Hospital to inspect the condition of the 130-year-old hospital, including the computerized tomography scanner (CT Scan) that the hospital received recently.

The country’s number one leader is also scheduled to attend the Community Friendly Programme in Kubang Semang here and then perform Friday prayers with the people at the Kubang Semang Mosque.

After that, Anwar will return to Putrajaya to deliver the National Day Prime Minister’s Message at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) at 4.30 this afternoon which will be attended by approximately 7,000 guests including civil servants, retirees and veterans as well as non-governmental organisations.