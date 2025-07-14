Two nabbed as police cripple drug syndicate in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Police have busted a drug trafficking syndicate operating in the state with the arrest of two individuals during a raid in the Pulau Tikus and Tanjong Tokong areas last Friday.

Timur Laut police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the suspects — a 25-year-old local man and a 20-year-old foreign woman were detained during an operation by the district’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at about 9.30pm on July 10.

He said the team seized 15 compressed packets of dried leaves, believed to be cannabis, wrapped in transparent plastic.

“The drugs are estimated to weigh 8.2kg and are worth RM25,420. They are sufficient for approximately 16,400 doses,“ he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak said the total value of the drugs and items confiscated during the raid is estimated at RM46,890.50.

He said initial investigations revealed the syndicate had been active since early this year and was targeting the local market.

“Preliminary urine tests showed the male suspect tested positive for benzodiazepines. He also has four previous criminal records. The female suspect tested negative and has no prior record,” he added.

Both suspects have been remanded for seven days, from July 11 to 17, to facilitate investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment, along with not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Abdul Rozak said police will continue to intensify efforts to curb drug-related activities and syndicates in the state.

“We will strengthen cooperation with other agencies through information sharing and a holistic approach to combat drug distribution,” he said.

Members of the public with information on drug activities are urged to contact the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at 012-2087222.