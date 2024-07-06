PM Anwar extends donation to former footballer Azman Adnan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended a donation to ailing former national footballer Azman Adnan to help ease the financial burden of his medical expenses and treatment.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said the donation was presented to Azman by his Political Secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi who visited the former Selangor sensational footballer yesterday.

According to Anwar, Azman, 52, is now suffering from leg pain that requires regular physiotherapy treatment.

In addition, several other health problems also made it difficult for Azman to do heavy work and hence, lost his source of income.

“Wishing Azman a speedy recovery, Insya-Allah,” the Prime Minister posted.