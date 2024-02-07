PM Anwar presents contribution to early reformasi activist

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented a contribution to an early reformasi activist, Syed Harun Syed Yacob who is having a health problem.

Anwar said the contribution was delivered by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi on his behalf in a Ziarah MADANI session at the residence of Syed Harun in Batu Caves, Selangor, today.

“I was informed he has lung ailment which requires respiratory assistance,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar said the contribution was to help lighten the medical cost burden of Syed Harun.

He also prayed the activist would be given the strength to recover as soon as possible.