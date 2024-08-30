PM Anwar to deliver special address in conjunction with National Day Celebrations

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver a special address in conjunction with this year’s 67th National Day celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Center (PICC) here at 4.30 this afternoon.

It is the second mandate to be delivered by Anwar after assuming the position of prime minister in November 2022 and the special address will be broadcast live through local media stations as well as through the prime minister’s official Facebook.

About 7,000 guests consisting of civil servants, retirees and veterans as well as non-governmental organizations will enliven the event led by the Ministry of National Unity, to fuel the appreciation of independence among Malaysians, especially the new generation.

Previously, Anwar called on the people to always foster unity and maintain strength which is the main pillar of prosperity in Malaysia and raise the spirit of independence by flying the Jalur Gemilang.

The highlight of the 2024 National Day celebration themed ‘MADANI Malaysia: Free Spirit’ will take place in Putrajaya tomorrow.

This is the sixth time the National Day celebration has been held in Putrajaya, after 2003, 2005, 2018, 2019 and 2023.

The 2024 National Day celebration, which is targeting 100,000 visitors, will also feature performances by 25 bands and three drumming teams among them from the Army Music Training Center, Kedah Police, royal motto women’s brass band and traditional Malay, Chinese and Bhangra drumming.

Meanwhile, Anwar, in his post on Instagram today, invited all the people to come together and enliven the National Day celebration with the spirit of MADANI and independence.