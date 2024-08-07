PM Anwar urges NGOs, youth movements to reject corruption, abuse of power

IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and youth movements in the country to heed the government’s call to reject corruption, abuse of power and oppression.

Anwar said that Prophet Muhammad (SAW), with strong faith, belief and morals, defended rights and upheld justice by rejecting corruption, oppression and bribery within society.

He said the country will progress and develop if the people emulate these qualities, understand the true meaning of ‘hijrah’ (to emigrate), and wake up from their slumber to uplift their dignity.

“Hijrah means leaving behind outdated practices and ‘syirik’ (the sin of ascribing a partner or rival to Allah in Lordship), practices of injustice, oppression and rampant slander. Only by doing this will we change, and I believe Pertubuhan Lima Generasi (PLG) Malaysia will have the same spirit that we will save our nation and our people.

“I happen to belong to the older generation, but when defending our rights and sovereignty, I don’t care. You can criticise and condemn me as much as you want, throw me in jail, (but) I get out and continue fighting!” he said at PLG’s launching ceremony last night.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim, state Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi and PLG president Datuk Abdullah Ghani Kassim were also present for the event.

Anwar said Malaysians could not be complacent as the country was now competing to develop, so everyone needed to be equipped with knowledge, raise their understanding of justice and unite to make Malaysia a great country.

“We need investment, digital, artificial intelligence, poverty eradication and its conditions (are) there needs to be leadership from youth, PLG, national political leaders who reject tyranny and stop power abuse for self-enrichment.

“I guarantee that with the power invested in me, I will ensure PLG or silat gayung or any other machinery will be strengthened in lifting our country to become great,” he said.

The Prime Minister, therefore, said that he wanted everyone to stop fighting and use the spirit of hijrah as it was time for them to rise as one and to show that they are knowledgeable, conscientious, hard-working people capable of upholding justice for the country and its people.

“We need this spirit among the Malay, Chinese, Indian, Dayak, and Kadazan youth; this is our country, and we will save our country. This is the time and moment that we rise and save our country,” he said.

At the event tonight, Anwar also presented donations from PLG Malaysia to five students in the state who excelled in their examinations - two students who scored four As in their Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) Term 1 2024, a student who scored four As in their STPM Term 2 2024 and two students who achieved excellent scores for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023.