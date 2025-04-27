A Malaysian consumer expressed outrage online after reportedly paying RM28 for what he described as a surprisingly expensive economy rice (cai png) meal at an industrial park eatery in Kuala Lumpur’s Segambut area, according to China Press.

Facebook user Mark Chan shared his experience as a cautionary tale for other diners, posting an image of his modest meal consisting of a small portion of vegetables, approximately seven slices of roast pork, and cucumber garnish, accompanied by herbal tea.

Chan provided proof of payment via a Touch ‘n Go eWallet screenshot, clarifying in comment responses that the economy rice itself cost RM25 while the beverage added another RM3.

He warned fellow consumers about what he termed a “black stall” (黑店), a colloquial expression for businesses engaging in questionable practices.

When questioned by commenters whether he might have misheard the price, possibly confusing RM18 for RM28, Chan insisted he had confirmed the cost three times with the vendor.

Several netizens noted that even RM18 would be considered excessive for such a basic meal.

The post sparked humorous comments from social media users who joked that the pork must have been premium Iberian pork imported from Spain, suggesting the animals received luxury treatment comparable to Japanese wagyu beef, including “air-conditioning, music and abalone.”

Several netizens advised Chan to report the incident to consumer protection authorities, noting that his digital payment record and photographic evidence would support such a complaint.