PETALING JAYA: A wild elephant recently stole the spotlight when it was seen staring at a signboard depicting ‘itself’.

The signboard reading ‘Beware, drive slowly’ with a picture of the animal was also accompanied by flashing lights to ensure that motorists on the road in question were alert to the presence of wild elephants in the area.

The TikTok video shared by social media user @abelori5459 accompanied by the hashtag #gengbukitgerik was showered with reactions from netizens who left various funny comments as if they could ‘read’ the elephant’s mind.

“Elephant: Am I so dangerous that people put up signs?,” commented TikTok user @Fit.

“Elephant: Just close your eyes and imagine my face,” wrote @Zul.

@Ririeq chimed in: “Beware, elephant in front of signboard.”

“He must be wondering who took his picture,” said user @malap.

“I’ve been reading your comments for about an hour,” said @NesloAis.