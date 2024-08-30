PM Anwar wants MOE to give emphasis on mastering Science, Mathematics and English

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the Ministry of Education (MOE) to emphasize on mastering Science, Mathematics and English to support the development of the country.

He said the mastering of the three subjects is very urgent following changes in the curriculum with the existence of new branches such as artificial intelligence (AI), green energy transition, digital technology and social media.

The Minister of Finance explained that mastering of the subjects among students should go hand in hand with the use of the Malay language besides stressing on moral issues that include good values ​​such as respect.

“Mastering the National Language well is in accordance with the times and mastering English well especially with the development of technology and new knowledge (also) is important.

“You (students) must also ensure that you have a strong command of English. The Malay language should be strengthened while the English language should be developed,“ he said when speaking during a visit to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tinggi Bukit Mertajam or better known as High School Bukit Mertajam (HSBM) here today.

