MetMalaysia warns of strong winds and rough seas due to tropical storm Trami

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has informed that the tropical storm Trami, detected 1,160 kilometres (km) northwest of Kudat, Sabah, could cause wetter weather in the northern region and East Coast of the Peninsular, as well as in western Sabah.

MetMalaysia, through a Strong Tropical Storm Advisory notice issued at 8.50 pm, said that this weather condition would bring strong winds and turbulent seas in the waters of the South China Sea and Sulu Sea.

According to the department, observations made at 8 pm showed that the tropical storm was located at a latitude of 17.3 north and a longitude of 116.2 east, approximately 862 km northeast of Da Nang, Vietnam.

“The storm is moving west at a speed of 20 kilometres per hour (km/h), with maximum wind speeds reaching up to 93 km/h,” read the notice.