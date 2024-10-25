Ipoh ‘explosion’: Perak police to call special meeting with related agencies

IPOH: Perak police will call a special meeting with 20 agencies from the public and private sectors to discuss the cause of the explosion and tremors that occurred in several areas around the city on Oct 21.

Its police chief, Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the discussion will be held on Oct 29, and each of the relevant agencies must submit their respective reports regarding the incident.

“For now, the incident is still a mystery and I have instructed the deputy police chief (Perak) to call all these agencies for a discussion,“ he said at a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building banquet hall here today.

“We want confirmation on this matter and as the party responsible for maintaining order and safety, I take the responsibility for further action.”

He said, however, the public need not worry and be concerned because for the time being, their safety is guaranteed against unforeseen events.

On Oct 21, a strong tremor was felt in several areas around Ipoh, including Tasek, Stadium Perak, Meru, Falim, Manjoi, Chemor, Sungai Siput and others at 11.06 am.

The tremor that occurred for a few seconds was followed by a loud bang, causing the people to be startled and anxious.