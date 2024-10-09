PM extends condolences to families of Raja Petra, Muhamad Mustafa

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his condolences to the family of blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin, who died in United Kingdom last night.

“My condolences to the family of blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin, or RPK, who was reported to have died in Manchester, United Kingdom.

“I pray that his soul is granted forgiveness by Allah SWT and that his family be given strength and resilience, Insya-Allah,” Anwar wrote on Facebook.

Born on Sept 27, 1950, in Surrey, England, Raja Petra ran the Malaysia Today website, where he offered his perspectives on Malaysian politics.

The deceased had studied at the Malay College Kuala Kangsar and Victoria Institution.

In a separate post, Anwar also extended his condolences to the family of former Peringat (now Ketereh) Member of Parliament Muhamad Mustafa, who died yesterday.

“Muhamad was a dear friend. I pray that his family is granted strength and that his soul is forgiven for all his sins and placed in a special place by His side,” said Anwar.

Muhamad, 66, died at 11.20 last night at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian due to heart complications.

He also served as a Senator from 2017 to 2020 and the Demit Assemblyman from 2008 to 2013.