PN to discuss draft MoU opposition allocation on Monday, says Takiyuddin

KOTA BHARU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will discuss the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on allocations with all opposition members of parliament next Monday before providing feedback to the Unity Government, said PN chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

“The discussion will be held in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 9, and as I have hinted, the draft contains elements requiring PN MPs to comply for the government to approve the allocations,“ he told reporters after a press conference on the Kota Bharu Half Marathon here today.

The PAS secretary-general added that after the discussion, representatives from the coalition will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and they hope to reach a collective decision.

Earlier, Fadillah said if the opposition does not agree with any of the terms, they should express it through proper consultation, rather than through the media.

Yesterday, Takiyuddin was reported to have said that the government has set seven conditions for the opposition, including support for the government until the end of the 15th Parliament term, to enable them to receive allocations.