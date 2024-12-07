Police appeal for information on whereabouts of missing woman, Kartini

IPOH: Police are seeking information from the public to locate a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing from her rental home in Taman Universiti, Tanjung Malim since July 10.

Muallim District police chief, Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah’s missing person’s report was lodged by her housemate at 1.56 am yesterday when she failed to return after dropping off a rental car to a customer.

“The woman is from Sarawak and is a former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris student. She currently works at a car rental company in Tanjung Malim.

“Her friends have attempted to contact her but there was no response. It is understood that she has a boyfriend and the police are tracing him to assist in the investigation,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Hasni stated that Nur Farah, who is 1.63 metres tall, was last seen wearing a blue Muslimah corporate attire, a headscarf, and black slacks.

“We appeal to anyone with information on this case to report to the nearest police station or contact the Muallim District police headquarters at 05-4596122,“ he said.

Previously, the woman’s disappearance gained traction on social media following a post by a user, reportedly her friend, urging the public to contact specified phone numbers with any information regarding her whereabouts.