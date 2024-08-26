Police arrest 42 in Johor Ops against drink-driving

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested 42 individuals in a special operation against drink-driving conducted simultaneously across Johor from last Friday until yesterday.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said those arrested in the ‘’Op Khas Mabuk’’ consisted of 40 men and two women aged between 25 and 68.

He said 41 of them were arrested under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, while another man was arrested under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

“A total of 1,824 individuals and 1,585 vehicles were inspected during the operation, resulting in 625 summonses being issued for various traffic offences.

“The Johor Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department will continue to intensify operations to curb drink-driving through the ‘total enforcement’ approach,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat, in a separate statement, said his team issued 153 summonses for various traffic offences in an Op Samseng operation conducted from 5 pm yesterday until 1 am today.

He said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Road Transport Department, the Department of Environment and the Johor Bahru City Council around Jalan Skudai-Pantai Lido here.

“A total of 286 individuals and 257 vehicles were inspected, with 115 motorcycles seized under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department also arrested a 28-year-old local man who tested positive for methamphetamine, and the case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.