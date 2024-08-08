Police arrest four men over attempted robbery in front of petrol station

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested four men suspected of being involved in an attempted robbery in front of a petrol station on the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) in Subang Jaya yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspects, aged 30 to 41, were detained in Shah Alam and Klang at about 5.30 pm yesterday by the Special Investigation Unit D9, Subang Jaya district police headquarters.

“All four suspects have previous criminal and narcotics records. They will be remanded today at the Shah Alam Court for further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Hussein said a car, a motorcycle and six mobile phones were also seized during the arrest.

Yesterday, Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said police were looking for four men suspected of attempting to rob a 37-year-old technician in front of the petrol kiosk at 1.37 am.

A 46-second video from the victim’s dashcam has gone viral on social media showing a car and motorcycle blocking the victim’s vehicle, with several men attacking him with sticks. However, the victim managed to escape.