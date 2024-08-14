Police arrest man, seize RM2.21 million worth of drugs in Johor Bahru raids

JOHOR BAHRU: The police have arrested a local man and seized an estimated RM2.21 million worth of drugs following two raids in Johor Bahru on August 7.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief, ACP Raub Selamat said the 44-year-old unemployed suspect was arrested between 2 pm and 4.30 pm.

The first raid was on the suspect’s car, a Honda Accord, parked at a rented condominium in Larkin, while the second raid took place at a shoplot in Taman Pelangi here which was being used to pack and store drugs.

“Police seized various drugs during the operation, including 12.66 kilogrammes (kg) of ecstasy powder, 123 grams of ketamine, 1,541 ecstasy pills, and 13 Erimin 5 pills, enough to supply around 44,180 drug users.

“Also seized were a vehicle, two blenders, two golden-yellow cards, various jewelry worth RM21,628, and RM700 in cash,” Raub told a press conference at the Johor Bahru Selatan Police Headquarters (IPD) today.

Raub said the suspect is believed to have been operating the drug distribution network independently since June this year.

“His modus operandi involved using the shoplot as a storage and distribution facility, with drugs packaged in eye-catching designs to evade detection by authorities,” he added.

Preliminary urine tests indicated the suspect was not under the influence of drugs and a background check confirmed he had no prior criminal or drug-related records.

“The suspect is currently in remand until August 21 to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” Raub said, adding that police are actively pursuing another individual believed to be the drug supplier.

Since January 1, the Johor Bahru Selatan IPD has seized 137.49 kg of drugs valued at RM571.3 million and arrested 2,997 suspects for various drug-related offences.